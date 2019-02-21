Huawei plan to fix British security fears due in H1 – company

Huawei will present a plan to address British security concerns about its equipment by the end of the first half of this year, a senior company executive said on Thursday. The statement followed criticism the Chinese firm has not moved fast enough to fix the issues. UK intelligence officials said on Wednesday they had not yet seen a “credible” plan by Huawei to resolve issues raised in a critical government report last year. The document found that technical and supply-chain problems with the company’s equipment had exposed national telecom networks to new security risks, Reuters said. Huawei previously said the problems will take 3-5 years to resolve. Ryan Ding, head of Huawei’s carrier business group, said on Thursday that a “global and comprehensive” plan was expected to be approved internally by the end of March.