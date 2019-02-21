Albanian opposition MPs give up seats at rally, seek snap elections

Albanian opposition lawmakers said at a rally on Thursday they would give up their seats in parliament and push for snap elections. The peaceful rally culminated in a march led by the head of the opposition Democratic Party, Lulzim Basha, to hand over signed statements by the lawmakers renouncing their mandates, Reuters reports. Parliament’s session on Thursday had been canceled over fears that the crowd would force its way into the building. On Saturday, protesters vandalized the exterior of Prime Minister Edi Rama’s office in a four-hour rampage. European and US officials urged the opposition and government on Thursday to avoid violence and exercise restraint.