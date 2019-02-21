HomeNewsline

Massive fire in Bangladesh capital Dhaka kills 56, injures dozens

Published time: 21 Feb, 2019 02:17
At least 56 people have been killed and dozens have been injured after a huge fire broke out in an apartment building complex which was being used as a chemical warehouse in an old part of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka. Authorities believe that a gas cylinder was responsible for the outbreak of the blaze, which quickly spread through the five-story building where highly flammable chemicals were stored. "So far, 56 bodies have been recovered. The number could rise further as searching is still continuing," Julfikar Rahman, a director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, told Reuters. The injured, at least 45 people, were immediately rushed to hospital, some in very critical condition.

