Tensions between Iran, US are at ‘a maximum’ – President Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that tensions between Tehran and Washington were at “a maximum” rarely seen in the decades-long relations of the two countries. “The struggle between Iran and America is currently at a maximum. America has employed all its power against us,” Rouhani said in a cabinet meeting, according to the state broadcaster IRIB. The president also said that a conference on the Middle East and Iran organized by the United States in the Polish capital, Warsaw last week did not achieve its goals, Reuters reports. “This is another failure of the US regional policies,” Rouhani said.