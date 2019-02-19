ISIS steps up guerrilla attacks in Syria – US-backed SDF forces

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) has stepped up guerrilla attacks against US-backed fighters in eastern Syria, according to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The US-backed SDF is on the brink of defeating IS in its last pocket in eastern Syria, the village of Baghouz, where it estimates a few hundred IS fighters and about 2,000 civilians are under siege. IS militants have intensified attacks away from the last frontline in recent days, Reuters quoted Mustafa Bali, head of the SDF media office, as saying. IS launched two of the attacks three days ago in the village of Dhiban, 90km north of Baghouz, Bali said on Tuesday.