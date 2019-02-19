EU’s Juncker says Britain voting in European election would be a ‘joke’

The European Union and Britain could decide to postpone the departure date by several months, but if it is extended too far, it would force Britain to take part in the May 23-26 EU-wide election for the European Parliament, AP said. EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told the German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung on Tuesday that such a scenario was “difficult to imagine,” saying it would be a “belated joke of history.” Juncker said it’s up to Britain to decide whether it wants to request a delay to the Brexit date. However, it should happen before the newly elected European Parliament gathers in early July, according to the commission chief.