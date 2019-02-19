HomeNewsline

Polish officials demand Israeli apology for ‘racist remarks’ on alleged anti-Semitism

Published time: 19 Feb, 2019 11:25 Edited time: 19 Feb, 2019 13:18
Get short URL

Senior Polish officials on Tuesday demanded an apology from Israel for statements on the alleged anti-Semitism of Poles. The row has already led Warsaw to pull out of a summit in Jerusalem. Israeli authorities must “reject this declaration… and apologize,” Junior Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski said. He was referring to Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz’s comments at the weekend that “Poles suckle anti-Semitism with their mothers’ milk,” AFP reported. Katz also said “there were many Poles who collaborated with the Nazis.” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki withdrew from a summit of central European nations in Jerusalem this week after the latest salvo in a long row between Poland and Israel over history.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies