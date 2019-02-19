Polish officials demand Israeli apology for ‘racist remarks’ on alleged anti-Semitism

Senior Polish officials on Tuesday demanded an apology from Israel for statements on the alleged anti-Semitism of Poles. The row has already led Warsaw to pull out of a summit in Jerusalem. Israeli authorities must “reject this declaration… and apologize,” Junior Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski said. He was referring to Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz’s comments at the weekend that “Poles suckle anti-Semitism with their mothers’ milk,” AFP reported. Katz also said “there were many Poles who collaborated with the Nazis.” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki withdrew from a summit of central European nations in Jerusalem this week after the latest salvo in a long row between Poland and Israel over history.