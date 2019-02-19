‘Most difficult part’ in EU-US trade talks begins – Berlin

The most difficult part in trade negotiations between Europe and the United States is starting now, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday. The talks should focus on reducing tariffs on industrial goods to increase the chances of a deal, according to the minister. A confidential US Commerce Department report sent to President Donald Trump over the weekend is widely expected to clear the way for him to threaten tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported autos and auto parts by designating the imports a national security threat, Reuters said. “For some weeks and months now, we’re observing with concern that the US is tightening its trade policies, that tensions are increasing,” Altmaier told Deutschlandfunk radio. “The impact can already be seen in the world economy, global growth has slowed.”