Taliban postpones new round of talks with US in Pakistan over blacklists

The Taliban has postponed an unscheduled round of peace talks with the United States set for Monday in Pakistan. The movement said that most members of their negotiating team are unable to travel because they’re on the US and UN’s blacklists. However, the statement did not explain how several members previously were able to travel to meetings in the United Arab Emirates and Moscow. The Taliban maintains a political office in Qatar, where members of the negotiating team reside. The Islamabad talks were seen as significant, coinciding with the visit of the Saudi crown prince to Pakistan, AP said.