Iran’s supreme leader warns govt about ‘deception’ by European states

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday warned his country’s government not to be deceived by European signatories of the nuclear deal with major powers, Reuters said. The agreement is now under threat after a US withdrawal. “America’s enmity towards Iran is obvious. Our enemies’ heart is full of enmity towards the Islamic Republic,” Khamenei said. “Our officials should not be deceived by the Europeans… don’t be fooled by Europeans,” state TV quoted him as saying. Washington’s major European allies have opposed President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon the deal and have been trying to salvage the pact.