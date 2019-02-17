Saudi-backed Yemen govt & Houthi rebels reach deal to withdraw troops from key port city – UN

The UN- and Saudi-backed Yemeni government has struck a deal with Houthi rebels to “redeploy” troops from the Red City port of Hodeidah, the main entry point for humanitarian aid and commercial goods to Yemen, the UN spokesman's office announced on Sunday. The UN said that the warring parties have agreed “on Phase 1 of the mutual redeployment of forces,” without providing further details on the breakthrough. It is hoped that the pull-out would bring a relief to the millions of Yemeni people, suffering from an acute shortage of food and medical supplies. The ongoing hostilities, fueled by the Saudi-led bombing campaign in support of the Yemeni government, has brought the impoverished country on the brink of famine and into the “worst humanitarian crisis in the world,” according to the UN.

