US to make announcement on Syria in next 24 hours – Trump

President Donald Trump said on Friday there will be a US announcement on Syria in the next 24 hours, Reuters reports. It is still not clear how the US president will carry out his December decision to withdraw all 2,000 US troops. “We have a lot of great announcements having to do with Syria and our success with the eradication of the caliphate and that will be announced over the next 24 hours,” Trump said. He made the statement during a Rose Garden event at the White House.