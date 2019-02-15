N. Korea officials in Beijing ahead of Trump-Kim summit – report

Twelve North Korean officials have arrived in Beijing en route to Vietnam ahead of second scheduled summit between Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump, Yonhap news agency said on Friday. The delegation included Kim’s de-facto chief of staff, according to the report. The North Koreans were expected to board a plane bound for the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, ahead of the two-day summit between Trump and Kim from February 27-28. It will be the second time the two leaders meet following their June 12 summit in Singapore.