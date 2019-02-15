Only Turkish forces should be in Syria safe zone – Ankara

Only Turkish forces should be present in the planned safe zone in northeast Syria, Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday, as cited by the state-run Anadolu news agency. Ankara wants to set up the safe zone with logistical support from allies after US troops pull out of Syria. Turkey also says the safe zone should be cleared of the US-backed Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. Ankara considers the YPG a terrorist group. After Thursday’s summit in Sochi, Erdogan said Russia, Turkey and Iran were “on the brink” of taking certain steps east of the River Euphrates, but did not say what they were, Reuters reported.