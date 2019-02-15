French minister says British must decide if they want to leave EU ‘amicably or brutally’

France’s Europe minister urged Britain on Friday to “hurry up” and decide whether it’s leaving the EU with or without a deal, AP reports. Nathalie Loiseau said on RTL radio that “it’s time for our British friends to decide whether they want to leave amicably or brutally.” The EU worked hard to reach a Brexit agreement with British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, she said,. adding that “it’s a little hard to understand that they can’t sell their own proposition.” May suffered another embarrassing parliamentary defeat on Thursday over her Brexit strategy, further raising fears that the country could crash out of the EU without a deal.