Spain to hold snap national election on April 28 – PM Sanchez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday called a snap national election for April 28, after losing a key budget vote. “Between doing nothing and continuing without the budget and calling on Spaniards to have their say, I choose the second,” Sanchez said in a televised address to the nation following a cabinet meeting. Opinion polls show that no single party would win enough votes to govern on its own, with possible coalition scenarios pointing to lengthy negotiations between three or more parties, Reuters said.