Lavrov to discuss global stability issues at Munich Security Conference

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss issues related to maintaining stability and countering threats in different parts of the world with his counterparts and representatives of international organizations during the 55th Munich Security Conference. Lavrov, who leads the Russian delegation, is expected to address participants at the event during the high-level plenary meeting on February 16, TASS reports. The top Russian diplomat could meet with his German, Japanese, Belgian and Pakistani counterparts. He is also expected to meet with EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.