Pompeo meets with EU’s top diplomat Mogherini after VP Pence’s Iran accusations

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini in Brussels on Friday following an attack from the Trump administration on the bloc over their approach to Iran. Pompeo held what was expected to be a tense working breakfast with the EU’s top diplomat just a day after Vice President Mike Pence accused Britain, France, Germany and the EU as a whole for trying to evade US sanctions on Iran, AP said. Pence also called on the EU to join the Trump administration in withdrawing from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. Pence made the statements on Thursday at a Middle East conference in Poland that underscored a two-year trans-Atlantic divide over Iran. Mogherini did not attend the conference. France and Germany did not send Cabinet-level officials to the meeting.