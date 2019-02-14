HomeNewsline

Joint Libyan, US forces bomb alleged Al-Qaeda militants in desert town – spokesperson

Published time: 14 Feb, 2019 10:51 Edited time: 14 Feb, 2019 17:01
The UN-backed government in Tripoli has said that joint Libyan and US forces have bombed alleged Al-Qaeda militants in a southern desert town. The government spokesperson Mohammad al-Salak said late on Wednesday that the bombing took place in the town of Ubari, about 950km south of the capital, Tripoli. He said that “this joint work coincided with a meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Foreign Minister Mohammad Sayala in Washington,” AP reports. The US military has not immediately commented on the statement.

