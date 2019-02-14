‘With or without deal’: Brexit minister says Britain will leave EU next month

Britain will leave the EU next month without a deal unless the bloc offers concessions that will allow parliament to back Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce agreement, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Thursday. Legislation passed last year meaning Britain will leave the EU on March 29 at 2300 GMT with or without a deal takes precedence over a motion passed by parliament last month ruling out a no-deal Brexit, according to Barclay. Parliament “has passed legislation that we are leaving on 29 March and it put that date on the face of the bill by a large margin,” Reuters quoted Barclay as saying in parliament. “The legislation, frankly, takes precedence over that motion.”