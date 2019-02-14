Egypt’s parliament approves ‘in principle’ changes that could extend Sisi’s term

The Egyptian parliament on Thursday approved in principle proposed constitutional amendments that would allow President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi to stay in power until 2034 and boost his control of the judiciary. Parliament Speaker Ali Abdelaal said that 485 MPs of the 596-seat assembly voted in favor of the changes, comprising more than the two-thirds majority needed to pass the amendments, Reuters reports. The proposed changes will now go for a review in a parliamentary committee and then return to parliament for a second vote before they are presented for a national referendum. It is expected before the middle of the year.