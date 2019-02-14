Netanyahu sees Poland talks with Arab states as ‘a turning point’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed on Thursday as historic a Warsaw meeting where he is joining Arab states, saying they “stood united against Iran.” The opening dinner on Wednesday night of the two-day, US-organized conference marked “a historical turning point,” Netanyahu said. He also cited the possibility that cooperation “will extend beyond security in every realm of life,” AFP reports. Israel only has diplomatic relations with two Arab states, neighboring Egypt and Jordan. Netanyahu met one-on-one in Warsaw with Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah of Oman, where he traveled late last year. Oman has sought friendly relations with all regional players including Iran. Most European powers are sending low-level representation, wary of the hawkish line on Iran by President Donald Trump.