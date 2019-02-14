US delivers laser-guided rockets to Lebanon for air defense

The US Embassy in Lebanon says Washington has delivered laser-guided rockets valued at more than $16 million to the Lebanese army. The rockets delivered on Wednesday are a key component for a fleet of A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft previously delivered. The delivery demonstrates the US government’s “firm and steady commitments” to support the Lebanese military, according to the statement. The reference appeared to be aimed at the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, which has an arsenal that rivals that of the Lebanese army and dominates the country’s politics, AP said. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif offered Tehran’s military aid to Lebanon during a visit this week. The minister said the Lebanese government had to show “a desire” to accept it first.