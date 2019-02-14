Philippine journalist Ressa released on bail after arrest on libel charges

The head of a Philippine news website critical of President Rodrigo Duterte’s policies was freed on bail on Thursday, a day after her widely condemned arrest on libel charges. Maria Ressa, the award-winning head of news platform Rappler, was served a warrant live on television at her office on Wednesday. “For me it’s about two things - abuse of power and weaponization of the law,” Reuters quoted Ressa as saying. Ressa is accused of cyber libel over a 2012 Rappler article, which was updated in 2014, that linked a Filipino businessman to murder, human trafficking and drug smuggling. Rappler cited information contained in a 2002 intelligence report but did not say which agency compiled it.