Pence arrives in Poland, starts 4-day visit to Europe

Published time: 13 Feb, 2019 14:36 Edited time: 13 Feb, 2019 15:07
US Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Poland, starting a four-day visit to Europe. He will take part in international conferences and visit the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz, AP reports. He landed at Warsaw airport in the early afternoon on Wednesday and was to meet in a hanger there with American and Polish troops. In Warsaw, he will visit historic sites associated with World War II. On Thursday, he takes part in a conference on the Middle East. He will visit Auschwitz Friday and will then head to the Munich Security Conference. Poland is lobbying Washington for a permanent US base on its soil.

