Iran’s supreme leader says ‘no problem’ with America can be resolved

No problem with the United States can be resolved and negotiations are a loss, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday. The statement was published on his official website. “With regard to America, no problem can be resolved and negotiations with it has nothing but economic and spiritual loss,” he said. Khamenei added in the statement that the Iranian people “see some European countries as cunning and untrustworthy.” He recommended the government to “carefully preserve its boundaries with them.”