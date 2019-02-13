Spanish govt plans to close nuclear plants by 2035

Spain wants to close all seven of its nuclear plants between 2025 and 2035 as part of plans to generate all the country’s electricity from renewable sources by 2050. Energy Minister Teresa Ribera announced the move on Tuesday, just as the socialist government gears up to call an early national election in anticipation of losing a budget vote, Reuters said. Overhauling the energy system, which generated 40 percent of its mainland electricity from renewable sources in 2018, will require investment of €235 billion ($266 billion) between 2021 and 2030, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said last month. The government will present a draft plan to combat climate change, which had been due to be sent to the EU for approval by the end of last year, to parliament on February 22, according to Ribera.