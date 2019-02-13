Huawei says it’s ready to work with Poland ‘to build trust’

Huawei is ready to work with the Polish government on additional steps to build trust, Andy Purdy, chief security officer at Huawei Technologies USA, said on Wednesday. Poland’s government is considering excluding the equipment of the Chinese firm from its future 5G network over concerns first raised in the US that Huawei technology could be equipped with back doors, Reuters said. This week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cautioned allies against using equipment from Huawei, saying it would make it more difficult for Washington to “partner alongside them.” In January, Poland arrested a Chinese employee of Huawei and a former Polish security official on spying allegations.