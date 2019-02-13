HomeNewsline

Vietnam requests UN permission for N. Korean delegation’s visit – report

Published time: 13 Feb, 2019 07:12 Edited time: 13 Feb, 2019 08:33
Vietnam has requested a UN committee overseeing international sanctions against North Korea to permit a visit to Hanoi by a North Korean delegation, which may include blacklisted officials, TASS quoted a UN source as saying. “Vietnam requested the [1718] Committee for exemptions from the sanctions regime in order to hold the US-North Korean summit on February 27-28,” the source said on Tuesday. “The request is to be considered by February 19.” The permission was requested for all members of the North Korean delegation, including those whose names had been put on the international organization’s sanctions lists, according to the diplomat.

