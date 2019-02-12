Russian, US envoys to discuss Afghanistan in Ankara this month

Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov will hold a meeting with US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in Ankara on February 22, TASS reported. They will particularly discuss preparations for the next round of the Moscow consultations on Afghanistan, according to Kabulov. The Russian envoy added that he will also hold consultations on the Afghan issue with Turkish diplomats. Russia would like representatives of the Taliban movement to take part in the presidential election in Afghanistan, he said. Moscow also believes that time is ripe for lifting the UN Security Council’s sanctions on the Taliban, and is ready to contribute to their removal if all 15 member states reach a consensus, Kabulov said.