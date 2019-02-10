South Korea signs new deal to pay US more for troop presence

South Korea will pay the US 1.04 trillion won ($924 million) as a contribution for maintaining 28,500 American troops in the region for a year, after a deal was signed in Seoul on Sunday. The sum rises from the 960 billion won the Koreans contributed last year, but is far short of the $1.5 billion President Donald Trump demanded earlier this year, which caused consternation among local politicians. Unlike previous multi-year deals, the term of the new agreement is one year.