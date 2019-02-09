Trump ‘looks forward’ to 2nd meeting with Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam on February 27-28

President Trump has confirmed that he will hold his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27 and 28. “I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim & advancing the cause of peace!” the US President tweeted, revealing the venue for the meeting he'd announced earlier this week during his State of the Union address. This second summit between the leaders will aim to solidify the commitments achieved at the Singapore talks last June, where North Korea agreed to dismantle its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions that have crippled its economy. Despite the breakthrough, the process has somewhat stalled since, with Washington refusing to lift any restrictions before Pyongyang fulfils its part of the deal. In the meantime, the North stayed true to its pledge and dismantled one of its test sites, and hasn’t tested a missile since 2017.