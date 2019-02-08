HomeNewsline

Russia ready for dialogue with US, EU based on equality, mutual respect – Lavrov

Published time: 8 Feb, 2019 17:15 Edited time: 8 Feb, 2019 17:21
Get short URL

Russia is open for dialogue with the US and EU but this dialogue must be based on the principles of equality, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday. “As for relations with the United States, the European Union and the West in general, we have no lack of readiness for cooperation on any matters, but not from the positions of ultimatums,” he said at a gala reception on Diplomatic Worker’s Day. Russia is always open “to those who is ready to pool efforts with us to look for ways of resolving global problems on the basis, I would like to stress it once again, of equality and mutual respect,” TASS quoted him as saying.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies