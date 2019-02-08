Russia ready for dialogue with US, EU based on equality, mutual respect – Lavrov

Russia is open for dialogue with the US and EU but this dialogue must be based on the principles of equality, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday. “As for relations with the United States, the European Union and the West in general, we have no lack of readiness for cooperation on any matters, but not from the positions of ultimatums,” he said at a gala reception on Diplomatic Worker’s Day. Russia is always open “to those who is ready to pool efforts with us to look for ways of resolving global problems on the basis, I would like to stress it once again, of equality and mutual respect,” TASS quoted him as saying.