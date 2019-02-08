Ankara says UN investigation on Khashoggi killing has to be launched

A United Nations investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has to be launched, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday. He made the statement speaking to reporters in the southern province of Antalya. Cavusoglu said that Turkey considered the findings of the UN-led inquiry into Khashoggi’s murder important. However, the minister added that an official UN investigation was needed at this stage. Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir on Friday told members of US-based media that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did not order the killing of Khashoggi but declined to comment on a New York Times story the prince would use “a bullet” on the journalist, Reuters reported.