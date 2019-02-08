2 Palestinian teens killed by Israeli fire in border clashes – Gaza Health Ministry

Two Palestinian teenagers were killed by Israeli fire on Friday during clashes along the Gaza border, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run enclave. Hassan Shalabi, 14, “was killed by Israeli occupation live fire to the chest, east of Khan Yunis” in southern Gaza, the ministry said. It announced the death of 18-year-old Hamza Ishtawi shortly after, saying he was shot in the neck during similar clashes east of Gaza City, AFP reported. Another 17 Palestinians were shot and wounded at different protest sites along the border, the ministry added. Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have for nearly a year gathered at least weekly along the heavily fortified frontier for often-violent protests, calling on Israel to end its blockade of the enclave. Israel says it is protecting its borders and accuses Hamas of orchestrating the protests.