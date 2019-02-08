Ukraine court extends arrest of Russian journalist Vyshinsky

The Kherson City Court in Ukraine has extended the arrest of RIA Novosti Ukraine’s Chief Editor Kirill Vyshinsky until April 8. The previous term was to expire on February 16, but the court extended it on Friday. Lawyers for the Russian journalist will appeal the new ruling. They have already filed a complaint to Ukraine’s Supreme Court over the conditions of his confinement. The complaint will be considered on March 20, and Vyshinsky is expected to be delivered to Kiev to take part in the court’s session. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) carried out an operation on May 15, 2018 against RIA Novosti Ukraine staff members, accusing them of high treason.