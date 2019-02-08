6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern Philippines – USGS

A 6.1 magnitude quake struck off the eastern Philippines on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. There was no immediate report of damage. The quake, 80km deep, struck 111km east of Surigao on Mindanao, Reuters reported. The Philippines is regularly hit by quakes. The country is on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horse-shoe shaped band of volcanoes and fault lines circling the edges of the Pacific Ocean. A 5.6-magnitude quake shook northwestern Philippines on Wednesday evening. The earthquake jolted inland Pangasinan, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.