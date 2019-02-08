Norway’s govt proposes legislation to secure rights of citizens in case of no-deal Brexit

Norway proposed legislation on Friday to secure the rights of Norwegians living in Britain and of Britons living in Norway in case of a no-deal Brexit, the Justice Ministry in Oslo said. While Britain and EU-outsider Norway agreed last year to apply the principles of a Brexit agreement in their bilateral relationship, the new legislation would also cover a no-deal scenario. “We hope Britain will have an orderly exit from the EU. We must however be prepared for Britain choosing to leave the EU without a deal,” said Justice Minister Tor Mikkel Wara. If approved, the legislation would delegate power from the non-EU nation’s parliament to the government, allowing it to protect citizens’ rights, Reuters said.