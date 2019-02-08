Germany, France ‘in constant contact’ on Nord Stream project – Berlin

Germany and France are in constant contact on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 project, a German government spokesman said on Friday. The statement came after France said it would back an EU proposal to regulate the gas pipeline. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert declined to comment on France’s plans ahead of an EU vote on the issue, Reuters said. The EU bloc is divided in its support for the project. Eastern European, Nordic and Baltic Sea countries are opposing the 1,225km (760 mile) pipeline, while those in northern Europe, especially Germany, prioritize the economic benefits.