HomeNewsline

Germany, France ‘in constant contact’ on Nord Stream project – Berlin

Published time: 8 Feb, 2019 10:48 Edited time: 8 Feb, 2019 11:40
Get short URL

Germany and France are in constant contact on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 project, a German government spokesman said on Friday. The statement came after France said it would back an EU proposal to regulate the gas pipeline. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert declined to comment on France’s plans ahead of an EU vote on the issue, Reuters said. The EU bloc is divided in its support for the project. Eastern European, Nordic and Baltic Sea countries are opposing the 1,225km (760 mile) pipeline, while those in northern Europe, especially Germany, prioritize the economic benefits.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies