Ambassador recall temporary, but is ‘important warning’ to Italy – French govt

France’s government spokesman has said the recall of its ambassador to Italy is temporary but sends an important signal toward its historical ally not to meddle in internal French affairs. Benjamin Griveaux said on Friday on Europe-1 radio that the recall was prompted by months of “unfounded attacks” from Italian government members Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini – and especially by Di Maio’s meeting in France this week with yellow vest protesters. The visit violated “the most elementary diplomacy” because it was unannounced, Griveaux said. Referring to Italy’s populist leaders, he said European Union members should “behave better toward partners.”