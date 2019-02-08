Ankara says Saudi authorities must extradite Khashoggi’s killers to Turkey

The “complete lack of transparency” from Saudi officials on the investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is detrimental to their credibility, an aide to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan’s communications director, told Reuters that the series of “false denials” from Riyadh had led to uncertainty on a host of issues around the case. “Saudi authorities must extradite Mr Khashoggi’s killers to Turkey, where they committed a premeditated murder, as proof of their willingness to serve the cause of justice,” Altun said. On Thursday, a UN-led inquiry into the murder said evidence pointed to a brutal crime that was “planned and perpetrated” by Saudi officials. It added that the officials had “seriously undermined” and delayed Turkey’s investigation.