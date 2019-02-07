Senate committee advances Barr’s AG confirmation
Published time: 7 Feb, 2019 18:31
In a party-line vote, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the nomination of William Barr to serve as the next US attorney general. All ten Democrats on the panel were opposed to President Donald Trump’s nominee. Barr is now facing a full Senate vote, and is expected to be confirmed as Republicans hold a sufficient majority. Barr previously served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, from November 1991 to January 1993.