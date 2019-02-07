Facebook ‘boosts ad transparency’ ahead of India general election

Facebook India said on Thursday it will run disclaimers on political ads and publish details of sponsors to bring transparency to political advertising ahead of a general election due by May. Facebook has nearly 300 million users in India and political parties in recent years have embraced social media to reach out to the population. The social media giant said users would see “published by” or “paid for by” disclaimers on political ads in a bid to end anonymity of advertisers and bring transparency in electoral campaigns, AFP reports. The new policy, starting this month, will also apply to political campaigns run on Instagram, another app owned by the US-based tech giant.