Death toll reaches 6 in Istanbul building collapse, 13 people injured – governor

The death toll from a building collapse in Istanbul has climbed to six after three more bodies were recovered, the governor said on Thursday. Ali Yerlikaya said that 13 people have been injured so far, Anadolu reported. A seven-story building in Istanbul’s Kartal district collapsed on Wednesday with some 30 residents inside. A team of 86 rescue workers and 26 fire trucks are at the scene, and efforts are continuing to reach the survivors, officials say. The building reportedly had 14 apartments.