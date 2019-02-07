HomeNewsline

Lavrov to lead Russian delegation at Munich Security Conference – ministry

Published time: 7 Feb, 2019 14:18 Edited time: 7 Feb, 2019 15:00
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation at the Munich Security Conference, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in Moscow on Thursday. “On February 15-16, Lavrov will take part in the work of the next meeting of the Munich Security Conference as head of the Russian delegation,” she said. At the conference, the top Russian diplomat plans to outline Russia’s approach towards building cooperation in a region from Greater Europe to Greater Eurasia and towards maintaining international security and global stability, TASS quoted Zakharova as saying. Talks between the Russian and German foreign ministers and their meeting with representatives of the Russian and German business communities are being planned.

