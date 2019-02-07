Russia ready for dialogue with US if it revises its stance on INF Treaty – deputy FM

Moscow is open for dialogue with the US if Washington revisits its destructive position on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday. “Amid new threats created by Washington we will definitely take comprehensive measures to provide our own security,” the diplomat said. “However, if the US revisits its destructive course and returns to commitment to the INF Treaty, Russia is open for a meaningful dialogue.” Russia expects the US to unveil its official proposals on the possibility of renewing the INF Treaty, TASS quoted Ryabkov as saying. “We have certainly seen the US president’s statement on the possibility of concluding a new treaty, which could be signed in a beautiful room, and the document should involve other countries as participants.”