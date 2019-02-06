US has not agreed timeline for possible troop drawdown in Afghanistan – State Department

Washington has not agreed on any timeline to pull its troops from Afghanistan, a US State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that it would look at potential changes to its military presence as conditions allow. “We have not agreed to any timeline for a possible drawdown of troops and are not going to get into any other specific details of diplomatic conversations,” the spokesperson said. The Taliban reiterated earlier on Wednesday their long-held demand that all foreign troops get out of Afghanistan. The movement rejected a suggestion by US President Donald Trump of a lingering US focus on counter-terrorism after troops numbers are reduced, Reuters reports.