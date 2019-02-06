HomeNewsline

Huawei officials offer to launch cyber security center in Poland

Huawei has offered to launch a cyber security center in Poland, Tonny Bao, head of the company’s Polish unit, said on Wednesday. “We are ready to establish a cyber security center in Poland if authorities accept this as a trusted solution,” Bao said. Another Huawei official said that there is no reason for Poland’s government to exclude the Chinese firm from its future 5G network development, Reuters reports. In January, Poland arrested a Chinese employee of the world’s biggest producer of telecommunications equipment on spying allegations, along with a former Polish security official.

