Russia successfully test-fires Yars intercontinental ballistic missile – military

Russia has successfully test-fired an RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk spaceport in northern Arkhangelsk Region, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. At 8:31am GMT, “a mobile Yars solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile armed with a multiple warhead was test-fired from the Plesetsk state testing spaceport,” the statement said. The warheads arrived at the designated area at the Kura practice range on the Kamchatka Peninsula, according to the military. It added that the assignments “were accomplished in full.”