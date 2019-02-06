US sends armored vehicles to Syria despite withdrawal plans – Turkish media

Washington has sent about 150 trucks with armored vehicles and equipment to Syria despite plans to withdraw troops from the country, Turkey’s Anadolu news agency said. The trucks carried Humvees (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) and power generators, according to Tuesday’s report. It said the vehicles will be deployed to US logistics centers in the Kharab Ishq and Sirrin areas, which are used by the US military and by the US-backed Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). The armored vehicles and equipment were sent by the US “to terrorist regions in Syria late Monday,” signaling “non-withdrawal from the country,” the news agency alleged. On December 19, President Donald Trump ordered a full withdrawal of US troops from Syria.